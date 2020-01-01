 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Banana Cream Pie (1/8th/3.5g) + Kief (1g)

Banana Cream Pie (1/8th/3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Banana Cream Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid. It tastes and smells like sweet lemons and pine with other notes of citrus. It can treat pain, depression, and sleeplessness. Banana Cream Pie cannabis strain is best for evening usage. The Banana Cream Pie strain comes from Forum Cut GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Banana OG, whose genetics come together to create a terpene heavy buds offering cerebral and euphoric effects. _____ The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.