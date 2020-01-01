About this product

Banana Cream Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid. It tastes and smells like sweet lemons and pine with other notes of citrus. It can treat pain, depression, and sleeplessness. Banana Cream Pie cannabis strain is best for evening usage. The Banana Cream Pie strain comes from Forum Cut GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Banana OG, whose genetics come together to create a terpene heavy buds offering cerebral and euphoric effects. _____ The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.