  Sour Dub (28g) - Small Buds

Sour Dub (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Sour Dub (28g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Sour Dub (28g) - Small Buds

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Originally a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage, Sour Dub is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dub is a nice blend of head and body effects.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

