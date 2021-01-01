 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Gelato (28g) - Small Buds

Sour Gelato (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Sour Gelato (28g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Sour Gelato (28g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Sour Gelato (Chemdawg X Sour D X Gelato) is an Indica known for having a high-energy buzz followed by a deeply relaxing body high. The Sour Gelato aroma is a complex blend of pungent Sour D and a heavy citrus smell. Pepper and spice flavors follow the aroma for an intriguing contrast between smell and flavor.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review