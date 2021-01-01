Sour Gelato (28g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Sour Gelato (Chemdawg X Sour D X Gelato) is an Indica known for having a high-energy buzz followed by a deeply relaxing body high. The Sour Gelato aroma is a complex blend of pungent Sour D and a heavy citrus smell. Pepper and spice flavors follow the aroma for an intriguing contrast between smell and flavor.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.