Star Pupil (1g)
About this product
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Star Pupil (Afghani Strain X Thai Strain) is an indica dominant hybrid. It’s best known for its long-lasting heavy high and delicious flavor. Star Pupil has immediate cerebral effects which bring on a heavy euphoria and laser-sharp focus. Its aroma is of fresh flowers, spicy herbs, and a punch of earthy licorice. The flavor is on par with red licorice and hints of fresh grapes.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Star Pupil
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Star Pupil by Mass Medical Strains is a hybrid with mysterious genetics. The supposed cross of Thai and Afghani was bred from seeds originally gifted to the breeder. Star Pupil develops colorful and exotic foliage, steeped in purple hues and fresh resin. The strain’s aroma is a complex melange of skunk, grape, and perfume that transforms into a clean and thick flavor. It has an approximate 9-week flowering time and gains colorful bag appeal as the plant matures.
