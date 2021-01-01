 Loading…

Hybrid

Star Pupil (28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Star Pupil (28g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Star Pupil (28g) - Private Stock

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Star Pupil (Afghani Strain X Thai Strain) is an indica dominant hybrid. It’s best known for its long-lasting heavy high and delicious flavor. Star Pupil has immediate cerebral effects which bring on a heavy euphoria and laser-sharp focus. Its aroma is of fresh flowers, spicy herbs, and a punch of earthy licorice. The flavor is on par with red licorice and hints of fresh grapes.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

Star Pupil

Star Pupil
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Star Pupil by Mass Medical Strains is a hybrid with mysterious genetics. The supposed cross of Thai and Afghani was bred from seeds originally gifted to the breeder. Star Pupil develops colorful and exotic foliage, steeped in purple hues and fresh resin. The strain’s aroma is a complex melange of skunk, grape, and perfume that transforms into a clean and thick flavor. It has an approximate 9-week flowering time and gains colorful bag appeal as the plant matures.

