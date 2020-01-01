 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Strawberry Bang Power Pack

Strawberry Bang Power Pack

by Claybourne Co.

Strawberry Bang Power Pack

About this product

Inside each and every power pack is an 1/8th of small buds, 1g jar of kief, and a special kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the claybourne power pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, infuse pre-rolls. Create your own experience with the power of kief!

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.