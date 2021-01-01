 Loading…

  5. Sundae Driver (14g) - Small Buds
Hybrid

Sundae Driver (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Sundae Driver (14g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ The indica-dominant cannabis strain, Sundae Driver (Fruity P X Grape Pie) received its name for its delicious terpene profile that gives it a sweet and smooth taste similar to a fruity dessert. Sundae Driver users report feeling calmer, happier, and have noted its ability to help with pain relief.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

