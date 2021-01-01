 Loading…

  Super Glue (14g) - Small Buds

Super Glue (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Super Glue (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Super Glue (14g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Super Glue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Super Glue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

