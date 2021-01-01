Tahoe Dream (28g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Tahoe Dream is a great example of a sativa dominant hybrid. A cross between Tahoe OG and Blue Dream, Tahoe Dream possesses the notable physical affects associated with both strains. However, Tahoe Dream is sativa dominant and possesses the mentally stimulating effects of Blue Dream.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.