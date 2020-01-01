 Loading…

Tahoe Dream (3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Tahoe Dream (3.5g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Tahoe Dream (3.5g)

About this product

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Tahoe Dream is a great example of a sativa dominant hybrid. A cross between Tahoe OG and Blue Dream, Tahoe Dream possesses the notable physical affects associated with both strains. However, Tahoe Dream is sativa dominant and possesses the mentally stimulating effects of Blue Dream.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.