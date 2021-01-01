About this product

Claybourne Co is rolling in heavy with the Flyers 20 Pack, the biggest pre-roll pack in California! Twenty (20) half gram pre-rolls come in a vintage inspired tin for easy carrying and convenience. Every pack is strain specific and made without lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ We call this strain “The Judge” because it frickin’ rules. The Judge is an indica with a distinct diesel aroma juxtaposed by its coffee and plum flavor. The pungent smell, coming from its Chem Dawg lineage, is offset by the fact it’s our highest testing strain ever, proving that The Judge is indeed stern, but more than fair.