About this product

You Budder believe it. Eagle Extracts Budders are made from indoor grown cannabis chosen for their unique strain profiles. Enjoy one gram (1g) of Premium Claybourne Co. Budder. Hydrocarbon extraction allows for precision, producing a pure product true to the plant’s original profile without the loss of terpenes or cannabinoids. Hand whipped to a delicious consistency, every Budder is creamy and smooth! _____ We call this strain “The Judge” because it frickin’ rules. The Judge is an Indica with a distinct diesel aroma juxtaposed by its coffee and plum flavor. The pungent smell, coming from its Chem Dawg lineage, is offset by the fact it’s our highest testing strain ever, proving that The Judge is indeed stern, but more than fair.