  The Judge (3.5g) - Gold Cuts

The Judge (3.5g) - Gold Cuts

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower The Judge (3.5g) - Gold Cuts
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower The Judge (3.5g) - Gold Cuts

About this product

Exclusive and unique genetics from Claybourne’s breeding and selection program. Gold Cuts are hand-trimmed on the stem, using minimal touch processing for maximum trichome preservation. We call this strain “The Judge” because it frickin’ rules. The Judge is an indica with a distinct diesel aroma juxtaposed by its coffee and plum flavor. The pungent smell, coming from its Chem Dawg lineage, is offset by the fact it’s our highest testing strain ever, proving that The Judge is indeed stern, but more than fair.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

