  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. The Soap (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
Hybrid

The Soap (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ The Soap is a cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. This strain is a Sativa leaning Hybrid, it has fuzzy amber trichomes that outline the flower and fiery-orange pistils that give this strain a noticeable aesthetic. The Soap smells like a garden of flowers and received its name for its similarity to floral soaps. Users report an uptick in focus and reduced stress.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

The Soap

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

The Soap is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Soap - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

 

