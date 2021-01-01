The Soap (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ The Soap is a cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. This strain is a Sativa leaning Hybrid, it has fuzzy amber trichomes that outline the flower and fiery-orange pistils that give this strain a noticeable aesthetic. The Soap smells like a garden of flowers and received its name for its similarity to floral soaps. Users report an uptick in focus and reduced stress.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
The Soap
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
The Soap is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Soap - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
