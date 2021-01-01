Tres Leches (1g)
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Tres Leches (Cookies & Cream X Koolato) is a sativa dominant hybrid. It provides a clear headed, uplifting, and energetic high. Tres Leches has a floral nose with lighter notes of lemon, citrus, and cinnamon. It has a taste that is a mix of sweet cinnamon and cream.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.