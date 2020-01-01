 Loading…

Hybrid

Triple OG (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Triple OG (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Triple OG (1g)

About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. ____ Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple OG a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

About this strain

Triple OG

Triple OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Not to be confused with III OG by Humboldt Seed Organization, Triple OG comes from an unknown cross and is celebrated for its gassy profile, quality bud structure, and phenomenal yields. Consumers can expect additional floral and citrus notes backed by a body buzz that will drop you into a state of stoned bliss. 

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.