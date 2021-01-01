About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience. Each glass tube comes with five (5) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Flood your senses with the invigorating force of Tropic Fury. Selected for its Sunset Sherbet genetics, Tropic Fury boasts a relaxing body high that’s sure to have you feeling like you’re on vacation under the tropical sun. Tropic Fury carries a deep purple hue under its dense trichomes and a distinctive nose that is both pungent and pleasantly floral in contrast to its sweet and cakey taste.