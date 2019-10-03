Banana Cream Pie (1oz./28g)
About this product
Banana Cream Pie is an Indica dominant hybrid. It tastes and smells like sweet lemons and pine with other notes of citrus. It can treat pain, depression, and sleeplessness. Banana Cream Pie cannabis strain is best for evening usage. The Banana Cream Pie strain comes from Forum Cut GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Banana OG, whose genetics come together to create a terpene heavy buds offering cerebral and euphoric effects. _____ Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
