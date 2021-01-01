Watermelon Sorbet (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Watermelon Sorbet (Watermelon Zkittles x Gelato #45) is an Indica-dominant hybrid with a delicious flavor rightly represented by its name. The aroma of this strain has sweet, citrus, watermelon, and earthy notes. The Watermelon Sorbet high has been described as cerebral bliss filled with euphoria, it has strong mood boosting effects that leave the user ready to socialize and in some cases with the giggles. Watermelon Sorbet has also been reported to offer mild pain relief.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
