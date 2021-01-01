About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Watermelon Sorbet (Watermelon Zkittles x Gelato #45) is an Indica-dominant hybrid with a delicious flavor rightly represented by its name. The aroma of this strain has sweet, citrus, watermelon, and earthy notes. The Watermelon Sorbet high has been described as cerebral bliss filled with euphoria, it has strong mood boosting effects that leave the user ready to socialize and in some cases with the giggles. Watermelon Sorbet has also been reported to offer mild pain relief.