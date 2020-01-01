 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Wedding Cake (1oz./28g) - Private Stock

Wedding Cake (1oz./28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock Ounces Our Private Stock ounces use the same killer 1 oz. jar as our small buds, but are instead loaded with premium, high testing BIG buds. All show, all go.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.