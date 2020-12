About this product

Claybourne Co is rolling in heavy with the Flyers 20 Pack, the biggest pre-roll pack in California! Twenty (20) half gram pre-rolls come in a vintage inspired tin for easy carrying and convenience. Every pack is strain specific and made without lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.