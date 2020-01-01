Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.
Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.