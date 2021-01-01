Wedding Cake (3.5g) - Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
