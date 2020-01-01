Champagne Wedding (1oz./28g)
About this product
Champagne Wedding is a different genetic expression of our Wedding Crasher that grows more like a classic OG. Has a tingly effervescent style aroma with notes of citrus and sour candy. This Indica has an uplifting body high that is long lasting. _____ Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
