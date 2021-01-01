Wedding Mints (1g)
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ This Hybrid is a cross of Wedding Cake x Kush Mints with the unmistakable vanilla frosting aromas of wedding cake and minty undertones of KM.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.