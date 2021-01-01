Wedding Mints (3.5g)
About this product
Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ This Indica Hybrid is a cross of Wedding Cake x Kush Mints with the unmistakable vanilla frosting aromas of wedding cake and minty undertones of Kush Mints.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
