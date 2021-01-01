Wedding Pie (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Wedding Pie (Grape Pie X Wedding Cake) is an Indica dominant strain that emits a strong fuel-like scent with sour, citrus, and cherry notes. Reviewers say they enjoy the effects of Wedding Pie for its cerebral and deeply relaxing body high that offers stress relief from the day.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Wedding Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.
