Hybrid

Wedding Pie (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Wedding Pie (Grape Pie X Wedding Cake) is an Indica dominant strain that emits a strong fuel-like scent with sour, citrus, and cherry notes. Reviewers say they enjoy the effects of Wedding Pie for its cerebral and deeply relaxing body high that offers stress relief from the day.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Wedding Pie

Wedding Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.

 

