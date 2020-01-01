About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.