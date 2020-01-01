 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Tahoe Cookies (3.5g)
Indica

White Tahoe Cookies (3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower White Tahoe Cookies (3.5g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower White Tahoe Cookies (3.5g)

About this product

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.