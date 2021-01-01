Wookies (28g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a 'no frills' glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
