Wookies (3.5g) + Kief (1g)
About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Wookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
