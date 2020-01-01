 Loading…
Hybrid

XJ-13 (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.