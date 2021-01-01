Zookies (28g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Zookies (Animal Cookies x Original Glue) has a unique scent and flavor profile that has notes that are sweet, nutty, chocolate, coffee, pepper, and even a hint of diesel fuel. The balanced hybrid offers a burst of cerebral energy that levels off into a mild body buzz.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
