  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Pucks Fruit Chew 160mg (1:1) Tropical Punch

Pucks Fruit Chew 160mg (1:1) Tropical Punch

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Pucks Fruit Chew 160mg (1:1) Tropical Punch
Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Edibles Candy Pucks Fruit Chew 160mg (1:1) Tropical Punch

A small batch craft made vegan (gelatin free) 160mg dosed fruit chew, made with natural fruit juices and plant based ingredients. The tropical-punch flavor is formulated with a 1:1 ratio of THC/CBD. Each piece of candy is approximately 20mg of activated THC made from solventless distilled Cannabis oil.

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.