 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Jack O Nesia

Jack O Nesia

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Write a review
Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Concentrates Cartridges Jack O Nesia

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A 500mg cartridge made completely from a polished-refined and un-cut distillate, formulated for accuracy and quality offering the patient a consistent dose with each and every pull. Our cartridges are C-cell tech and fits all 510 thread batteries.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Apple Jack

Apple Jack

Apple Jack is a beautiful and popular cross of Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent combination embodies the uplifting clarity of Jack Herer while applying a warm, soothing relaxation to the body. This strain works wonders for patients and consumers with chronic physical pain and nausea. Apple Jack’s aroma, as you might guess, is one of sweet sliced apples with hints of skunk and earth.

About this brand

Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Logo
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.