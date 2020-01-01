 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cactus Cooler Golden Nuggets 3.5g

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Concentrates Solvent Cactus Cooler Golden Nuggets 3.5g

About this product

About this strain

Cactus Cooler

Cactus Cooler

Cactus Cooler is a sativa-dominant strain that’s said to be a cross between Blue Dream and OG Kush. The sativa in Cactus Cooler lends an upbeat cerebral kick to help you stay focused and productive throughout the day, while the OG boosts the senses with buzzing euphoria. With notes of sharp lemon and sweet wildflowers, Cactus Cooler takes after both parents in its fragrance.

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.