  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Candyland Distillate Applicator 0.5g
Sativa

Candyland Distillate Applicator 0.5g

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Candyland

Candyland
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

About this brand

Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Logo
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.