1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
A small batch craft made vegan (gelatin free)extra strength 320mg dosed fruit chew, made with natural fruit juices and plant based ingredients. Each piece of candy is approximately 40mg of activated THC made from solventless distilled Cannabis oil.
