Clementine is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a cross between the insanely delicious Tangie X Lemon Skunk strains. This tasty bud took 2nd Place for Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Michigan because of its enticing flavor and even more alluring effects.
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
