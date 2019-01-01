 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jack Herer Shatter

by Clean Concentrates

About this product

Jack Herer is easily one of the best-known strains in America. Originating in California, this sativa honors the memory of Jack Herer the man, a longtime local cannabis activist and medical marijuana user. Jack Herer has a unique loamy smell and taste with hints of pine and trees.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

So Fresh & So Clean is our mantra for Clean Concentrates commercial grade Laboratory. We specialize in manufacturing the cleanest concentrates available to the medical marijuana community. It all starts with using the best product and taking the time to prepare it properly to insure quality is paramount. Our lab contains state of the art extraction and purging equipment. Our extraction methods are N-Butane, Carbon Dioxide, 100% Ethyl Alcohol and Water they are done in closed loop extractors using the finest medical grade co-solvents available. This is a carefully honed process that has many detailed steps each of which requires patients and methodical thought process. After extraction we then transfer our concentrate into one of our purging environments for removal of impurities and co-solvents for a final product unmatched in quality. After purging and refining we now have our Clean Concentrate that can be tested and made into Shatter, Wax, Crumble, Capsules, Food Grade Oil, and Oil Pens!