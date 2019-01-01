About this product
This heady, high-flying shatter restores our energy. By relaxing and letting the Lucid Dream take over, we heal from stress and tension both physically and mentally. The Lucid Blue takes us to powerful levels relaxation.
About this strain
Lucid Dream
Lucid Dream is a dynamic blend of Amnesia Haze and Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant hybrid provides a stimulating mix of uplifting Haze effects with the sweet blueberry notes of Blue Dream. Lucid Dream's energetic, uplifting buzz makes it a great daytime choice for patients treating migraines, nausea, and stress.