  Clementine Nug Run Shatter - 0.5g

Clementine Nug Run Shatter - 0.5g

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

About this product

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.