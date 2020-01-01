 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  5. Dutch Crunch Golden Nuggets 3.5g
Hybrid

Dutch Crunch Golden Nuggets 3.5g

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Dutch Crunch

Dutch Crunch

Dutch Crunch is an intercontinental hybrid bringing the Netherlands and America a little closer together. This wonderfully aromatic strain is created by crossing Jack Herer with Dutch Treat, resulting in a stimulating hybrid cross of zestful genetics. Expressing bright citrus notes and traditional Dutchy aromas, Dutch Crunch is an uplifting cross that may assist with migraines, stress, and ADD.   

About this brand

Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Logo
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.