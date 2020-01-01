 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Crush Concentrates Syringe 0.5g

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Concentrates Solvent Grape Crush Concentrates Syringe 0.5g

Grape Crush Concentrates Syringe 0.5g by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Grape Crush

Grape Crush

Grape Crush (or Grapekrush) is an indica-heavy hybrid strain with just enough sativa to keep the high energizing and smooth. This plant was bred by DJ Short to be an outdoor grower, but with the right TLC, Grape Crush delivers indoors as well. The strain comes from Blueberry parents and inherited their purple to blue coloring and their namesake berry flavor. Grape Crush plants flower in 8-9 weeks, and the buds are intended to produce a slow-moving high that relaxes the body and inspires the mind.

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.