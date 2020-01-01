 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Great White Shark RSO Syringe 0.5g

by Clean Concentrates

About this product

About this strain

Great White Shark

Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

So Fresh & So Clean is our mantra for Clean Concentrates commercial grade Laboratory. We specialize in manufacturing the cleanest concentrates available to the medical marijuana community. It all starts with using the best product and taking the time to prepare it properly to insure quality is paramount. Our lab contains state of the art extraction and purging equipment. Our extraction methods are N-Butane, Carbon Dioxide, 100% Ethyl Alcohol and Water they are done in closed loop extractors using the finest medical grade co-solvents available. This is a carefully honed process that has many detailed steps each of which requires patients and methodical thought process. After extraction we then transfer our concentrate into one of our purging environments for removal of impurities and co-solvents for a final product unmatched in quality. After purging and refining we now have our Clean Concentrate that can be tested and made into Shatter, Wax, Crumble, Capsules, Food Grade Oil, and Oil Pens!