  5. King Louis XIII Nug Run Shatter - 0.5g

King Louis XIII Nug Run Shatter - 0.5g

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Concentrates Solvent King Louis XIII Nug Run Shatter - 0.5g

About this product

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma.

About this strain

King Louis XIII

King Louis XIII
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.