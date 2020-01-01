About this product
These gummies are based are based off a master German confection recipe that has been adapted to accommodate cannabis extract. Made in small batches, Pucks gummies also made completely from scratch & cast into custom molds which clearly display the appropriate mg. They are also made with halal grade gelatin, making them suitable for those patients who do not consume pork products. In addition to being infused with 200MG of distillate, Pucks gummies are also made with alkaline electrolyte water & fortified with terpenes to ensure the best possible medication.
