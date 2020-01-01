So Fresh & So Clean is our mantra for Clean Concentrates commercial grade Laboratory. We specialize in manufacturing the cleanest concentrates available to the medical marijuana community. It all starts with using the best product and taking the time to prepare it properly to insure quality is paramount. Our lab contains state of the art extraction and purging equipment. Our extraction methods are N-Butane, Carbon Dioxide, 100% Ethyl Alcohol and Water they are done in closed loop extractors using the finest medical grade co-solvents available. This is a carefully honed process that has many detailed steps each of which requires patients and methodical thought process. After extraction we then transfer our concentrate into one of our purging environments for removal of impurities and co-solvents for a final product unmatched in quality. After purging and refining we now have our Clean Concentrate that can be tested and made into Shatter, Wax, Crumble, Capsules, Food Grade Oil, and Oil Pens!