Watermelon Pucks - 200mg (10 Pack)

by Clean Concentrates

About this product

These gummies are based are based off a master German confection recipe that has been adapted to accommodate cannabis extract. Made in small batches, Pucks gummies also made completely from scratch & cast into custom molds which clearly display the appropriate mg. They are also made with halal grade gelatin, making them suitable for those patients who do not consume pork products. In addition to being infused with 200MG of distillate, Pucks gummies are also made with alkaline electrolyte water & fortified with terpenes to ensure the best possible medication.

About this brand

So Fresh & So Clean is our mantra for Clean Concentrates commercial grade Laboratory. We specialize in manufacturing the cleanest concentrates available to the medical marijuana community. It all starts with using the best product and taking the time to prepare it properly to insure quality is paramount. Our lab contains state of the art extraction and purging equipment. Our extraction methods are N-Butane, Carbon Dioxide, 100% Ethyl Alcohol and Water they are done in closed loop extractors using the finest medical grade co-solvents available. This is a carefully honed process that has many detailed steps each of which requires patients and methodical thought process. After extraction we then transfer our concentrate into one of our purging environments for removal of impurities and co-solvents for a final product unmatched in quality. After purging and refining we now have our Clean Concentrate that can be tested and made into Shatter, Wax, Crumble, Capsules, Food Grade Oil, and Oil Pens!